Macon Coca-Cola Bottling Co. leads community clean-up effort

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Coca-Cola Bottling Company is taking action to keep its community clean.

On Wednesday, the company organized its second clean up around the plant as a way to not only keep the area clean but also encourage others to do the same.

Volunteers from the plant were seen walking up and down Chapel Drive, as well as portions of Jennifer Drive and Rocky Creek Road near the plant, collecting any trash they could find.

“Get involved!” Office Manager Tasha Christian said. “We’ve got to get our communities cleaned. Clean communities lead to cleaner, better education, better jobs, better tourism and better businesses, so get out there and do your part.”

The clean-up was made possible by the company’s Community Engagement Committee, which meets once a month to discuss ways to help the community. In their recent meeting, the group discussed supporting the “Clean Streets Matter” initiative started by Macon-Bibb County Commissioners and Mayor Lester Miller.