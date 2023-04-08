Macon churches carry the cross for Good Friday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Churches from across Macon celebrated Good Friday at Ocmulgee National Park by carrying a cross together.

The Cross Walk event was organized by Victory Church. Clergy and congregation members met to walk a mile along the Heritage Trail. During the walk, those in attendance prayed, sang, and took turns carrying the cross.

This is the second year Pastor Arizona White has organized the event. She says she was inspired to share the message of Easter to bring hope during difficult times.

“There are so many things going on in the world, but even those things that are happening, the violence that we see, the murders, our young people going through so many different things,” she said. “But we know that Jesus died even for them as well, and so we want to remember that.”

Other churches involved included New Hope Baptist Church, Bibb Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Bread of Life Ministries.