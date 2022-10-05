Macon Chamber of Commerce holds military panel discussion at CGTC

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce held a military roundtable panel discussion at Central Georgia Technical College.

The panel hosted Robins Air Force Base leadership, who led a panel to discuss the benefits of having a relationship with Macon-Bibb County.

Panelists talked about what the base is planning for the future and how those endeavors would benefit Macon-Bibb.

John C. Kubinec, President and CEO of 21st Century Partnership, spoke about how the base is looking to build relationships with others.

“One of the unique things about Robins is, it’s a predominantly civilian work force. So these are men and women that are from Middle Georgia, they grew up in Middle Georgia, raising their kids in Middle Georgia. It’s not just Houston County, it’s not just Macon-Bibb, it’s the surrounding. When we say Middle Georgia, we mean the surrounding counties that are all over here.” said Kubinec.

The panel lasted about thirty minutes, and that led to a ten minute question and answer session.