Macon celebrates bicentennial with historic drone photo, fundraiser for new park

During the Bicentennial Campaign event held in Rosa Parks Square, leaders and community members came together to commemorate the milestone by forming "200" for a drone-captured photo. A fundraiser was also held to support the development a new park in east Macon, the location where Macon was first incorporated as a city.

Photo: Macon-Bibb

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb celebrated the 200th day of Macon’s 200th year with a historic drone photo and community gathering on Wednesday.

“I’ve always said our diversity is our strength,” Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller said. “”We continue to make sure that everyone is included, and this bicentennial commission is a perfect example of that.”

Macon Bicentennial Marketing Chair Julia Morrison touted the event as an opportunity to engage and envision the city’s future.

“It’s really important for us to celebrate the legacy so that people celebrate and understand our history and create a more vibrant and unified future together,” Morrison said.

If you’re interested in contributing to Macon’s bicentennial and the development of the new park, donations can be made at CFCGA.org.