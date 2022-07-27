Macon business owner donates life jackets for use at Amerson River Park

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Following recent drownings in Middle Georgia, a local business owner is doing his part to help people stay safe in the water.

Deo Oliver, the owner of Quick Kill Pest Control in Macon, donated 12 life jackets for use at Amerson River Park following several drownings there this year.

Oliver says he felt something had to be done to prevent more drownings from happening.

“I like to help people, and if I see that there is a need for something, I’m going to do my best to help,” Oliver said. “”I had an incident one time where a life jacket saved my life.”

Macon-Bibb County Park and Beautification has also donated about 100 life jackets to the park this year. Director Michael Glisson says visitor safety is their main concern.

“We want everyone to come out and enjoy this park,” he said. “It’s a family oriented place, and we want people to come out and have fun but also be safe, and these life jackets are just another step in that direction.”

Oliver hopes the donations encourage other local businesses to donate life jackets.

Macon-Bibb County Parks and Beautification asks that you return life jackets to the kiosk at the canoe launch after you use them.