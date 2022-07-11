Macon-Bibb’s fight against blight reaches 200 demolitions

Macon-Bibb County is celebrating the demolition of its 200th blighted structure.

The 200th blight demolition in the Fort Hill Neighborhood

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –



The most recent demolition happened in the Fort Hill neighborhood.

The fight against blight began in April of 2021.

Mayor Lester Miller said these demolitions are more than just tearing down buildings.

“Without strong neighborhoods, we don’t have strong schools,” he said. “Without strong schools, we don’t have economic development, and we don’t have a good work force, so we’re looking for ways to build that up, and this is one small step in a great effort.”



Union Baptist Church is located next to the structure that was demolished Monday. Assistant Pastor and Fort Hill native James Hand said it gives him hope to see blighted buildings removed.



If you see blighted properties in your area, take a picture of it and submit it to See Click Fix on the county’s website.