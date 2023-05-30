Macon-Bibb Transit Authority to launch $25 unlimited summer bus pass for teens

The Macon-Bibb Transit Authority (MTA) is set to open registration this week for its Teen Summer Bus Pass, offering teenagers aged 13 to 17 unlimited bus rides all summer long for a $25, in a bid to encourage students to explore the city during their summer break.

“There’s so many things that teens can do that are wholesome positive activities during the course of the summer, and we love the idea that they can do it all summer long for just $25,” MTA spokesperson Jami Gaudet said.

Registration will open this Thursday. Interested teens need to provide proof of age and school enrollment to apply.

You can register at the Terminal Station, located at 200 Cherry Street Suite 200 in downtown Macon. Registration is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MTA requests participants to note the $25 fee is cash only.