Macon-Bibb Transit Authority honors city’s music history with new electric bus

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Transit Authority unveiled a new electric bus Thursday that honors Macon’s music history.

The Macon Music Masters bus, named Melody, features pictures of local music legends throughout time.

Noted legends and their families visited the Macon Terminal State Thursday.



MTA spokesperson Jami Gaudet says the event was emotional.



“There were family members who literally cried and hugged the pictures, and it doesn’t get any better than that,” she said. “We’re honoring Macon’s diverse musical legacy and history, and we’re also going into the future with our fourth electric bus. This is our fourth electric bus, and we’re so proud to unveil it.”

Alan Walden is one of the names and faces featured on the bus. He was a talent manager, managing acts like Otis Redding and Percy Sledge.

Walden says he wouldn’t be here today without all the people who helped him.

“I was blessed to have artist after artist after artist come to me, and it was amazing,” he said. “Once you treated your artist that you managed, if you treat them real well, others are going to follow.”



Gaudet says the bus will be used as a learning tool to teach kids about career opportunities. Gaudet says MTA plans to have 14 electric buses by next year.

