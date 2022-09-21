Macon-Bibb purchases mill property on Coliseum Drive with plans for development

Macon-Bibb Commissioners approve a major land purchase with the hope of revitalizing part of east Macon.

Macon-Bibb County Commissioners purchase Bibb Mill Property to develop Macon-Bibb County Commissioners purchase Bibb Mill Property to develop

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb Commissioners approve a major land purchase with the hope of revitalizing part of east Macon.

Commissioners approved a $14 million deal Tuesday to buy the Bibb Mill property.

Plans for the site include several businesses and a hotel.

District 3 Commissioner Elaine Lucas says the development is much needed.

“With increased tourists, more people coming in, more people spending money here which helps us keep our taxes low, so I can’t see a negative,” she said.

She also says it will help turn a property that has been vacant for quite a while into something everyone can enjoy.

The county is using SPLOST and general funds to buy the property.

Lucas says she is joining Commissioner Paul Bronson to hold several town hall meetings over the next month to get feedback on the proposed plans.