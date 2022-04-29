Macon-Bibb partners with non-profit to host potato giveaway

If you drove by Carolyn Crayton Park on Friday, you probably noticed lots of potatoes.

Macon-Bibb partnered with Society of St. Andrew to host a potato giveaway.

It was a way of addressing food insecurity in the county. More than 1,000 families received a bag of potatoes.

Resident Cleona Smith isays she’s thankful for the organization and the county.

“Some people don’t even have a way to get food,” she said. “So it’s a blessing to see people down here getting other foods so they can take it and give it to neighbors that they know need food.”

Smith will be taking her bag of potatoes to help feed the homeless.

“We help feed around 125 or more each week, and we cook the food and bring it down to the Daybreak,” she said. “We feed them out on the street, and we go to different areas that we know where the homeless people are sheltered at.”

Several county leaders helped fill bags and distribute them. Local churches and organizations were also picking up potatoes in bulk to feed their communities.

Event organizer Charise Stephens says they want to help as many people as they can.

“This global pandemic has been hard on us all, and we’re just trying to do our best to make sure no one is hungry here in Macon-Bibb County,” she said.

Potatoes are also a versatile food option.

Angela Partain, the Regional Director for the Society of St. Andrew, says they can always use more hands.

“We need volunteers to join us in the fields to reduce waste,” she said. “To help us get this food that would otherwise go to a landfill and help us create a sustainable way for communities to feed themselves.”

You can learn more about the organization or volunteer here.