Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation looking to hire lifeguards ahead of Memorial day

He says to be fully staffed, they need at least 33 lifeguards. Last year they only had about 20.

Lifeguard applications in Macon-Bibb are now open Lifeguard

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— As temperatures increase, so does the need for lifeguards. The Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation opened its lifeguard application earlier this year, ahead of pools opening in May.

Robert Walker, Director for Parks and Rec says having lifeguards is important.

“Lifeguards get to know the community, and it builds a sense of trust with the community. So they can swim and not feel like their life is somewhat impacted by not having lifeguards there,” said Walker.

He says to be fully staffed, they need at least 33 lifeguards. Last year they only had about 20.

“If we have a full staff of lifeguards they develop a relationship with the community. Having to alternate can be a bit difficult at times because everybody wants the pool in their community open,” he said.

The process to become a lifeguard takes about two or three days.

James Bell is the Supervisor for the South Bibb Recreation Center. He’s also a lifeguard instructor.

“We’ll have a prerequisite swim where it’s a continuous swim, front crawl no stopping. We check for good local motion, no hyperventilation. We want you to look comfortable in the water,” Bell said.

The Parks and Rec Department partners with the Red Cross to ensure all lifeguards are properly trained. Bell says being fully staffed allows everyone to enjoy themselves.

“It’s good exercise, it’s therapeutic, you can relax it’s just a good environment,” he said.

Pools will officially open Memorial Day weekend. You can apply here.