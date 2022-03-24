Macon-Bibb Office of Small Business Affairs hosts first International Summit

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon-Bibb Office of Small Business Affairs hosted the first ever International Summit Wednesday morning.

The summit taught small business owners how to find resources on an international scale, as well as how to expand their businesses. That includes bringing more businesses to Macon and teaching established businesses how to expand outside of the area.

We spoke with Elizabeth Almena, the Community Manager for the Office Of Small Business Affairs. She shared how the summit can help diversify Macon even more.

“We have a lot of international partners with Freedomburg, YKK, from Japan, from Germany all over the place,” she said. “So having already established companies down here can show that we can expand even more.”

The goal is for businesses to find the resources they need. The summit was cut short due to rain, but attendees were able to network.

If you are a small business owner and need help, you can reach out to the Office of Small Business Affairs. That’s located in city hall.