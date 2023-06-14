Macon-Bibb NAACP expresses concerns over probationer treatment in Bibb County

The NAACP says it has received multiple complaints from probationers about unfair treatment.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Branch of the NAACP is bringing forward concerns about the treatment of probationers in Bibb County. The NAACP says it has received multiple complaints from probationers about unfair treatment from the Georgia Department of Community Supervision.

The NAACP claims probationers are being held for longer sentences due to violating their probations and being sanctioned through the GA Code 42-8-9 Probation Option Management or POM, an alternative to actually being seen by a judge. Instead violations are handled by officers in the Department of Community Supervision.

The NAACP offered a solution that would see probationers treated more fairly.

“What we’re asking is, is that they review this POM hearing process or eliminate it completely here in Bibb County.” explained Gwennette Westbrooks the President of the Macon-Bibb Branch of the NAACP.

The NAACP also says that some probationers’ health issues are being ignored and if the issues brought forward are not addressed that they will protest in the hopes that the county will listen.