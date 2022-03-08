Macon-Bibb Mayor to announce names for the Bicentennial Committee

One of the names Mayor Miller suggested for the committee is Alex Habersham. He's the publisher of the Macon Black Pages.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller, is expected to announce the names of the Bicentennial committee Tuesday.

Habersham shared his feelings about being nominated, and what he hopes the committee will accomplish.

“I am proud to serve because I am hopeful that we are able to initiate some programs, some ideas and some thoughts that will help pull this community together so we can move it forward by leaps and bounds,” said Habersham.

The committee will seat 22 people.