Macon-Bibb mayor proposes 2024 fiscal year budget with lower tax rate

Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller presented his proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year on Tuesday, featuring decreased tax rates and increased funding for community services.

The budget addresses public and pedestrian safety, beautification, recreation and code enforcement such as the ongoing fight against blight.

The millage rate, or property tax rate, has been reduced for the third consecutive year to 12.9 mills. Meanwhile, spending on community services and government efficiency has increased to more than $203 million.

Mayor Miller assures residents they will see instant money returned to their accounts next year due to the tax decrease.

“In the next couple of weeks, taxpayers, property owners, will start to receive some good news in the mail,” he said. “That will be in the form of a tax decrease when they get their bill. It’ll show at least a five mil minimum rollback, which will equate to some substantial dollars for a lot of people in our community who need it the most.”

A significant portion of the budget is funded by the Other Local Option Sales Tax (OLOST), which was approved in 2021.