Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller launches Mayor’s Literacy Alliance

MACON,Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller is partnering with the Bibb County School District and Central Georgia Technical College to launch the Mayor’s Literacy Alliance program.

Miller held a news conference in the Commission Chambers at Macon City Hall Thursday to issue a proclamation to launch the program.

The mayor’s literacy alliance aims to create a network dedicated to increasing graduation rates as well as decreasing the drop out rate.

Miller says he hopes to be able to reach children and parents with the new program.

“It’s something very special to me,” he said. “I’ve spent eight years on the Bibb County School Board, so we’ve done a lot of hard work there in getting the graduation rate up, and I want to see it continue. To be able to play a part of it on this side of the mayor’s office, it’s very special to work with a great group to try and lift the entire community up.”