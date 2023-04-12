Macon-Bibb leaders offer resources to combat crime

Macon-Bibb County is reminding the community of available resources to help prevent violence after several violent crimes last weekend.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In response to the recent crime in west Macon, Macon-Bibb leaders are stepping up to ensure residents have the resources they need to help stop crime.

One of the key resources available is Macon Regional Crimestoppers, which offers anonymous tips to aid law enforcement in their efforts.

“The Crimestoppers program simply serves as a confidential source for the public to share what is known without the fear of retribution,” Sgt. Greg Thomas with Macon Regional Crimestoppers said.

Sgt. Thomas says communication from the community can play a vital role in catching criminals.

“What you know matters,” he said. “Just simply know that you can call the Crimestoppers office and nobody will know that you called us unless you tell them.”

Macon-Bibb County also provides several violence prevention programs, including Central Georgia CASA. According to Susanna Patterson, Executive Director of Central Georgia CASA, the program provides volunteer advocates to children in foster care with the goal of breaking the cycle of crime that often results from such situations.

“I think the challenge for us as a community is that we don’t see change immediately – it doesn’t happen overnight,” Patterson said. “But we didn’t get here overnight either. By providing volunteer advocates to kids while they’re in foster care, we can help break that kind of statistical cycle and help ensure that kids who experience foster care don’t end up committing crime.”

While Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller declined to be interviewed about the recent crime, he acknowledged the importance of addressing the issue and promised to speak on it at a later date.