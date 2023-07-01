Macon-Bibb first responders host Public Safety Day to teach kids emergency preparedness

Members from all emergency response agencies in Macon-Bibb County gave safety demonstrations to kids from Union Baptist Church on Friday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Kids from Macon’s Union Baptist Church got a chance to learn about how first responders handle emergencies during Macon-Bibb County’s Public Safety Day on Friday.



Responders from the Sheriff’s Office, Code Enforcement, Emergency Management Agency and the Motor Carrier Compliance Division were at the Macon-Bibb Fire Department to teach kids about safety and help them feel safe around public safety officers.

Kids got to see house fire safety demonstrations as well as demonstrations from Emergency Medical Services ground and air responders and the Fire Department Rescue Dive Team.

Macon-Bibb County Traffic Incident Manager, Marvin Riggins, says the goal of the demonstrations was to teach kids how to be safer both inside and outside of their homes.

“I think if we excite the young kids now, they’re certainly going to go home and hopefully tell their parents and their siblings all about what they’ve learned and what they’ve been exposed to, and hopefully that we will continue to spread that good word about public safety and what it can do,” Riggins said.



Riggins says Public Safety Day is a chance for emergency responders to get to know each other so they can work more efficiently in the event of an emergency.