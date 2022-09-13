Macon-Bibb Fire Department puts finishing touches on new facility

The Macon-Bibb Fire Department celebrated the last beam being put in place on its new training facility Monday.

The department broke ground at the Charles A. Smallwood training complex in May.



The fire department invited families of deceased firefighters to sign the final beam.

Fire Chief Shane Edwards shared what it meant to have the families there.

“We wanted all the history of the Macon-Bibb Fire department, people who helped who we are today, because of those people in our history,” he said. “We wanted them here to partake in this ceremony.”

The five-story structure will allow for live fire training as well as rope training and confined area rescue training as well.

Chief Edwards says he expects the facility to open in January 2023.