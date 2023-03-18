Macon-Bibb Fire Department preparing for Saturday’s Cherry Blossom bed race

The fire department has a long history of winning the competition, and firefighters we spoke with Friday say this year will be no different.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Fire Department is practicing for the annual Cherry Blossom bed race this weekend.

“They look forward to this every year,” lead fire instructor Arthur Parker said. “They’re texting and calling, when we got this bed race coming up, when we’re gonna practice for it, when we’re gonna be the champion once again, so everybody likes to come and try and beat the fire department. I feel like we got a very strong team, we’re very competitive, and we’re gonna take it home again this year.”

The bed race will take place on Cherry Street Saturday at 2 p.m.

Click here for more info on the Cherry Blossom Festival.