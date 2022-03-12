Macon-Bibb Fire Department gives reminders ahead of Daylight Saving Time

Daylight Saving Time starts on Sunday, and the Macon-Bibb Fire Department has some tips to keep in mind as the time jumps forward an hour.

The department says it’s a good time to change the batteries in your smoke detector. You should change the batteries at least twice a year.

After replacing those batteries, you should test your smoke detector to ensure it’s on and working.

If you’re not sure how to test your smoke detector, the fire department will come to your home and do it for you.

Fire Safety Educator Jeremy Webb says this time of year brings an increase in calls for the service.

“Especially with our senior citizens and things of that nature that maybe can’t climb ladders or different things like that, they have smoke alarms mounted really high in their house,” he said. “We’re definitely willing to come out and do that. This is a service that we’ve been providing for a long time now.”

The fire department says you should also have a fire escape plan in place.