Macon-Bibb files suit against Green Meadows Townhomes

According to Macon-Bibb County, Green Meadows violated ordinances related to the safety and condition of its apartment buildings.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County has filed a suit in Superior Court against the owners, agents, and corporations of Green Meadows Townhomes. Macon-Bibb County says the suit stems from the amount of criminal activity, emergency calls and other reports at the Hollingsworth Road complex.

“Our community has said loud and clear that public safety is its top priority, and we have made it clear we will not tolerate businesses allowing criminal activity to occur,” says Mayor Lester Miller. “We are investing millions to improve public safety – from salary increases to new equipment to mental health services to the Blight Fight and more – and we must make sure we are addressing businesses that allow violent and drug-related activities to occur regularly.”

According to Macon-Bibb County, Green Meadows has consistently violated ordinances related to the safety and condition of its apartment buildings and grounds. Records from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office show more than 144 incidents of gunfire with more than 580 rounds fired at Green Meadows between March 2022 and June 2023. Since March 2020 more than 1,800 emergency 911 calls have been placed from Green Meadows.

“It’s very concerning to District 9 and our entire community how bad it has gotten for people at Green Meadows, and I’m grateful we’re taking strong action to help begin making things right,” says District 9 Commissioner Al Tillman. “Every person and family in our community should be able to sit or sleep in their home without fear of being shot, and that is simply not the case here.”

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it has increased regular patrols on and around the property, devoting public resources, attention, patrols, time, and undercover operations there. The Sheriff’s Office says it wanted to install camera surveillance at Green Meadows to help deter crime and and solve investigations. But due to the threat to employee safety, Georgia Power terminated its contract to provide outdoor lighting. This removed the power source for the cameras.

The complaints includes a summary of incidents at Green Meadows, including the shooting of a seven-year-old child. Other incidents include murder, shootings, stabbings, indecent exposure, cruelty to children, aggravated assault, burglary, fighting with deputies, domestic disturbances, security guards fighting, selling of illicit drugs, gang activity, and more.

Macon-Bibb County says Green Meadows has become a haven for criminals and a threat to the health and safety of all who enter the property. Macon-Bibb County also claims Green Meadows fails to protect its residents. According to resident reports, security guards have informed them of a 9:00 p.m. curfew. If a security guard finds a resident outside their residence after curfew, a $100 fine (payable immediately in cash or to the guard’s Cash App) is demanded. Failure to pay said “fine” will result in the resident’s eviction. Most, if not all, of the Green Meadows residents subjected to this criminal shakedown rely on government assistance. If a resident cannot pay, the guard demands sexual favors.

Additionally, Macon-Bibb County says the condition of the property, presents a danger to the health and safety of the residents and visitors. Some of those issues include apartments without hot water, leaking at the roof and air conditioner, rodent infestation, plumbing hazards, electrical violations, sanitation issues, and more. On August 2nd, notices of violations were filed for electrical hazards, water leaks, and interior and exterior damage.

At a hearing on Friday, August 4, Judge Bryant Culpepper appointed Boniface G. Echols of the Echols Firm, LLC as Receiver over Green Meadows Townhomes and the named Defendants who control it. This includes all the money, receivables, assets, contracts, and all tangible property of each legal entity associated therewith.

Click here to read the order.

Click here to read the complaint.