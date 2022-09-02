Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority faces driver shortage

MTA says the changes do not impact route times

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Macon-Bibb Transit Authority is temporarily suspending duplicate routes on three of its routes. MTA says despite the changes it does not impact route times. It also does not mean that routes will be suspended.

The routes that will loose the second bus on its route include:

Houston Avenue

East Macon

West Macon

According to Public Information Officer, Jami Gaudet, this comes after a 30% decrease in staff. Gaudet says MTA wants to stay away from having to make its workers work overtime.

“We want quality drivers, so we’re not going to sacrifice quality,” said Gaudet. “We want our riders to be safe and we want to have a safe operations. So we’re doing everything we can that we think is prudent to address the driver shortage.”

According to Gaudet, the change to the three routes was a decision made by all employees with MTA.

Gaudet says MTA is unsure when the duplicate routes will be up and running. ”

MTA is looking to hire for part-time and full-time positions. You can apply here.