Macon-Bibb County sues Macon Inn

This is the fourth motel the county has filed a lawsuit against.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County is suing Macon Inn on Riverside Drive, citing criminal activity and emergency calls coming from the property.

The other three are Bridgeview Inn And Suites on Harrison Road, Red Carpet Inn on Riverside Drive and America’s Best Value Inn and Suites on Romeiser Drive.



According to the county, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office received more than 450 emergency calls to the Macon Inn between March 2016 and February of 2022.

Records produced by one ambulance provider showed that between December of 2017 and May of this year, there were 375 calls from the hotel for suspected overdoses.