Macon-Bibb County shares final design for amphitheater project

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County leaders unveiled the final design this week for the county’s amphitheater.

The design was created with the community in mind after several public input forums.

Construction at the site next to the Macon Mall is already underway.

According to Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller, the facility will seat up to 10,000 people.

Some changes made to the design included more green space and handicap accessibility.

Mayor Miller says the facility will be safe and complete with security and cameras.

“We have interest from all over the world on the artists that want to perform here already, and depending on when that start date’s going to be, we’re going to start doing the website and making announcements about who’s going to perform in the next couple of years, ” he said. “So I think people just need to buy into it to realize that this is part of a larger plan.”

Miller says the timeline for the project’s completion could change, but as of now, they’re expecting construction to be complete by next November.