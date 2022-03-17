Macon-Bibb County opens revitalized Robert Train building

Just outside the Bealls Hill neighborhood, the building will host 4-H programs, community cooking classes and other events.

Mayor Lester Miller cuts the ribbon on the revitalized Robert Train Building

MACON, Georgia (41NBC)- Macon-Bibb County along with Bibb County Cooperative Extension opened the revitalized Robert Train building Wednesday.

Just outside the Bealls Hill neighborhood, the building will host 4-H programs, community cooking classes and other events.

“It’s in a very visible and central location and it’s right next to several neighborhoods. Very walkable. We’re happy to be a community service right in the center of the community,” said County Extension Coordinator, Karol Kelly.

The building will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.