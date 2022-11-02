Macon-Bibb County breaks ground on expansion of Cotton Avenue plaza

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is expanding a plaza on Cotton Avenue in downtown Macon.

The county broke ground Wednesday on the expansion of the plaza at the intersection of Second Street and Cotton Avenue.

Alex Morrison, the executive director of Macon-Bibb Urban Development, says the plaza will be a space for everyone to share.

“The intent is to support this business district that has been one of the key business districts for people of all backgrounds in Macon’s history,” Morrison said. “So we’re really excited to return this investment of a beautiful public space that is intentionally inclusive and inviting to all citizens.”

The expansion is part of the Macon Action Plan, which was developed using community input to build green spaces and parks.

The $650,000 project will permanently close a portion of Cotton Avenue, making it a one-way street.

Cotton Avenue residents like Justin Andrews are excited about the expansion.

“The way we will be able to walk out of my apartment, maybe read a book or listen to a band that’s playing out here or any other pop up things that Macon decides to do on the weekends, that’s amazing to just walk out of my house and do that,” Andrews said.

Morrison says the plaza will give people a place to feel safe while exploring downtown Macon.

“We want everyone to feel welcomed on our streets, everyone to feel safe on our streets and our investments on public spaces is leading the way in that,” he said.

The UDA says construction has already begun and the project should be complete within eight weeks.