UPDATE: Macon man hit, killed attempting to cross Eisenhower Parkway

It happened in front of Family Dollar at Eisenhower Parkway and Houston Avenue.

UPDATE 11:39 P.M.: A 56-year-old man was hit and killed attempting to cross the road on Friday night.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was crossing Eisenhower Parkway near Houston Avenue when he was hit by a Jeep.

The Sheriff Office says the driver tried to avoid the man, but the victim stepped in front of him

The man was pronounced deceased on scene. The name of the victim will be released once the next of kin has been notified.

There are currently no charges or arrests in this incident.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — A pedestrian was struck in Macon Friday night.

According to Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, it happened in front of Family Dollar at Eisenhower Parkway and Houston Avenue around 9:45 p.m.

That is all the information we have at this moment.

