Macon-Bibb Commissioner wants to consider outsourcing jail management, will meet with Sheriff on Friday

Watkins is proposing outsourcing the jail to a private prison management company.

August 2023

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In a bid to tackle Bibb County’s jail problems, Macon-Bibb Commissioner Virgil Watkins says he will meet with Sheriff David Davis on Friday.

The meeting follows the escape of four inmates on Monday, after which Sheriff David Davis once again highlighted the jail’s staffing crisis and deteriorating conditions.

Sheriff Davis has said he’s already working on hiring more staff and hopes to have a new jail by 2030.