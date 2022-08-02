Macon Bacon’s 2022 season ends with a loss in the Western Divisional Championship game

Macon Bacon finish their first-regular season under head coach Kevin Soine 24-24.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Playoff baseball was back at historic Luther Williams Field as the Macon Bacon were back into the Petitt Cup playoffs after missing the postseason last year.

The Bacon hosted game two of a best two-out-of-three series against the Savannah Bananas. The Bananas captured game one 8-3, so the Bacon had to win game two to force a decisive game three.

Savannah carried game one’s momentum into game two as the Bananas scored three runs in the first inning. Then in the top of the third, they added another four runs to take a 7-0 lead.

The Bacon scored their first run in the bottom of the fourth and later had loaded bases with one out. However, Davis Heller grounded into a double play ending the inning.

Bacon would lose 8-2 and end their 2022 campaign as the finalist in the Western Divisional Championship in the Coastal Plain League.

