Macon Bacon win home opener over the Florence Flamingos

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Bacon began their season with a 4-2 victory over the Lexington County Blowfish, and today, the Bacon continued their hot start as they hosted the Florence Flamingos for opening night.

The Bacon scored first in the bottom of the third inning as a throw to third base turned into an error, and the Bacon runner scored easily.

However, in the top of the fourth, the Flamingos scored one run to tie the game, but not for long, as the Bacon scored another run in the bottom of the fifth.

The Flamingos once again tied the game in the top of the sixth on an RBI single.

The Bacon scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth. And then, in the bottom of the seventh, the Bacon extend their lead, scoring two on a single.

The Flamingos give the Bacon a scare scoring two runs in the top of the eighth, but the Bacon come out victorious 5-4.

The Bacon start the season 2-0 and are back in action tomorrow on the road at the Savannah Bananas.