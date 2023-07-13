Macon Bacon send four to the 2023 Coastal Plain League All-Star Show

The 2023 CPL All-Star Show is slated for July 18-19 in Lexington County, North Carolina.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Bacon have four players named 2023 Coastal Plain League All-Stars, and that includes two Mercer Bears.

On the pitching side, the Bacon are sending LHP Logan Wash and RHP Maxwell Montsplasir. As for position players, OF Antonio Brown and DH/UTIL Jackson Cherry are headed to the All-Star Show.

Brown and Cherry are also on the Mercer baseball team, Brown is a shortstop, and Cherry is an outfielder for the Bears.

“It’s really cool. After having a successful season at Mercer, and then coming out, you know, putting in hard work and having it pay off and being named an All-Star is a really, really cool accolade. Something I am probably going to remember forever,” said Cherry.

“It’s a really cool honor. Something that, coming into the summer, I’d be lying if I didn’t say it was a goal of mine. But I honestly wouldn’t be able to do it if it wasn’t for my teammates as well,” said Brown.

“The stats that these guys are putting up are nearly a by-product of who they are and their work ethic. The guys that are going to be representing Macon in the All-Star game are guys that show up every day. They are good teammates. They outwork everyone, and they are just all-around great dudes,” said Easton Waterman, Bacon’s head coach.

The 2023 CPL All-Star Show is slated for July 18-19 in Lexington County, North Carolina.