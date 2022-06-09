Macon Bacon fall to Savannah Bananas, extend losing streak to five

Bacon are under .500 for the first time this season.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Bacon hosted the Savannah Bananas hoping to end their four-game losing streak.

The Bacon pitched two shutout innings, but the Bananas began with a solo home run at the top of the third. The Bananas scored another five more runs in the frame, taking a 6-0 lead.

Savannah would not score for the rest of the game.

The Bacon had bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the fourth and scored one run on a walk. Then with the bases still loaded, the Bacon failed to convert any more runs.

Macon scored two runs in the ninth, but the comeback was too short and too late as the Bananas defeated the Bacon 6-3.

The Bacon have lost five straight, and four of those losses come against the Bananas.

Unfortunately for the Bacon, these teams face off again tomorrow in Savannah.