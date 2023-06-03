Macon Bacon fall on Opening Night

Bacon start the season 1-1.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Macon Bacon suffered a decisive 13-4 defeat at the hands of the Lexington County Blowfish in their home opener.

The Bacon had previously started their season on a positive note, securing a 3-1 victory on the road against the Florence Flamingos. Carrying that momentum into their home opener, the Bacon took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning.

Unfortunately, a five-run fourth inning propelled the Blowfish to a commanding victory, overshadowing the Bacon’s early lead.

Looking ahead, the Bacon will have another opportunity to face the Blowfish on Saturday, June 3rd, this time on the road.