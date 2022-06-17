Macon Bacon defeat the Savanah Bananas for the first time this season

A nine-run seventh inning propelled the Bacon to a 14-6 victory.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Bacon looked to defeat their rivals, the Savannah Bananas, for the first time this season after losing six straight.

The Bananas scored first in the top of the second, but the Bacon took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the frame.

Bananas retied the game at three in the top of the fourth, but once again, the Bacon took a two-run lead at the end of the frame.

Savannah would score three runs in the top of the fifth to take a 6-5 lead.

But in the bottom of the seventh, the Bacon scored nine runs and won their first matchup of the season against their rivals 14-6.

The Bacon are .500 on the season and are back in action tomorrow against the Florence Flamingos.