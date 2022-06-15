Macon Bacon defeat the Forest City Owls on back-to-back days

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After defeating the Forest City Owls by 15, the Macon Bacon hosted the Owls at Luther Williams Field, looking to repeat that performance.

The Bacon scored first in the bottom of first, but the Owls tied it in the top of the second, 1-1.

The Bacon had a four-run third inning as they took a 5-1 lead.

The Owls scored three unanswered runs, one in the sixth, one in the eighth, and one in the ninth, but their comeback was just short as the Bacon won 5-4.

Bacon now 7-8 on the season and are back in action Thursday hosting the Savannah Bananas.