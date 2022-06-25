Macon Bacon defeat the Florence Flamingos on Bark in the Park Night

The game was cut short due to lightning.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Bacon hosted the Florence Flamingos with special fans in attendance: the dogs.

The Bacon got things rolling early as in the bottom of the first, Bryce Matthews scored a run on an RBI single, and Davis Heller followed with a two-run home run to take an early 3-0 lead.

The Flamingos would tack on a run in the third and fourth innings; however, the Bacon answered with a two-RBI single by Kyle Bork in the bottom of the fifth.

The game ended after the fifth inning due to lightning, and the Bacon won 5-2.

Bacon back in action tomorrow in two games as they are splitting their squad. Half of the team will face the Savannah Bananas on the road, while the other half will face the Eggs at home.