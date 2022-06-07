Macon Bacon are on a four-game skid

Macon Bacon are on their first losing streak of the season.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Bacon hosted the Lexington County Blowfish, hoping to end their three-game losing streak.

The Bacon started hot, scoring their first run of the game on a double by Kyle Bork in the bottom of the first; however, that would be the only run Macon scored.

The Blowfish would tie the game in the top of the third and take the 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth, but most of the damage occurs in the top of the fifth.

With two outs, a walk would load the bases with Blowfish runners. Head coach Kevin Soine would make a pitching change, but it would cost the Bacon the game.

Rane Pfeiffer would give up a single, scoring two Blowfish runs. He would proceed to hit the next batter, loading the bases again. The next batter would hit a blooper over first base, scoring another two runs. Pfeiffer would hit the batter again, loading the bases for the third time in the inning. He would walk the next batter giving up another run as Lexington County would go up 7-1.

Coach Soine would make another pitching change, bringing in Jarrett Miller, who closed the inning in one pitch.

The Blowfish defeat the Bacon 9-1. Macon is on a four-game losing streak and are .500 on the season.

Bacon back in action Wednesday, hosting the Savannah Bananas.