Macon Arts Alliance hosting ceramic art exhibit this week

Art at the Fired Works Exhibit

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Arts Alliance is hosting the 17th annual Fired Works exhibit this week.

Artists from around Georgia are getting to put their ceramic sculptures up for sale.

The exhibit is one of the Macon Arts Alliance’s biggest fundraisers. It raises $40,000 in commission for artists involved.

“A lot of these artists rely on this sale every year as part of their income,” exhibit curator Sierra Bush said. “For a few of these artists, this is what they do for a living. This is how they make their money.”

Dottie Taylor is an artist featured in the exhibit.

After losing her job due to the pandemic, Taylor’s sister-in-law suggested she take a pottery class at the 567 Center for Renewal.

Taylor was hooked after the first lesson and started going five to six times a week.

“I was making so many things that I had to find a way to find them a new home, and luckily I had people recommend Macon Arts Alliance with their shows that they put on like Fired Works,” Taylor said.



Taylor says the art community embraced her and helped her grow.

The exhibit is located in Carolyn Crayton Park in the Round Building.

It continues through Saturday, April 30.

Doors open at 10 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. each day.