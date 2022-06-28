Ludacris’ manager and 2 others shot, 1 fatally, in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — A man was killed and two others were injured, including rap star Ludacris’ manager, in a parking lot shooting in an upscale neighborhood north of downtown Atlanta on Sunday night.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the men were all taken to hospitals, where one was pronounced dead. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the man as Artez Benton, 23, of Scottdale. Monday afternoon, Atlanta police confirmed one of the two injured men was Chaka Zulu, the longtime manager of musician Ludacris. The conditions of Zulu and the other man were not released.

Police Lt. Germain Dearlove told local news media that the shooting was the “result of a dispute in the parking lot.”