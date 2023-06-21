Low pressure system keeps rain in the forecast this week



It has been another stormy evening in Middle Georgia with parts of Macon seeing over 1″ of rain tonight.

As low pressure continues to sit over Middle Georgia we will keep seeing rain and storms through the week.

Wednesday will bring a mostly cloudy and rainy day to the area.

Although some rain will be possible during the morning, storms will be more likely during the afternoon and evening.

Highs Wednesday will be warming into the low 80s.



By Thursday the low will start to make a slow trek to the north, but rain chances continue.

Once again storms will be more widespread in the afternoon and evening hours.



We finally start to get some relief by Friday as the main circulation moves north.

A boundary will be left over the southern half of Georgia with rain and a few thunderstorms possible into the evening.

Highs Friday warm into the mid 80s, starting a trend of warmer weather for the weekend.



Between now and the end of the week we will likely see rain totals of 1-3″.

There is still the possibility of some isolated flash flooding, so stay weather aware.



We continue to keep an eye on Tropical Storm Bret in the Atlantic, which is slowly strengthening.



The weekend is trending drier, with just a chance of an isolated storm.

Highs will warm back to the 90s for the weekend and into next week.