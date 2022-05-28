“Look again” to avoid leaving children in hot cars

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— As the weather heats up the Georgia Department Of Early Care and Learning is reminding families and caregivers of the dangers of leaving a child in a hot car.

The agency wants people to “look again” before leaving their car because DECAL says it could save a child’s life.

“When you’ve checked your vehicle to make sure everyone has arrived safely and is out of the vehicle. Look again,” said Amy Jacobs, DECAL Commissioner. “Be sure to close and lock the doors. Because cars, trucks, and vans are like playgrounds to children.”

DECAL says last year 23 children died from vehicular heatstroke nationally. None was in Georgia.

Although earlier this month, a man in Snellville, Georgia was charged with second-degree murder after he left his eight-month-old daughter in a hot car outside a police station.