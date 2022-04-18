‘Long Island Medium’ brings tour to Macon

41NBC's Shelby Coates chats with Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo is bringing her live experience to Macon on Wednesday, April 20th. Known for her TV shows on The Learning Channel (TLC) and Discovery Plus, Theresa has been a practicing medium for over 20 years. She says she intercedes with the dearly departed to offer solace to their grieving family on earth.

During her live “The Experience,” Theresa will share personal stories about her life and explain how her gift works. She goes on to say, she delivers “healing messages to audience members,” and she gives “people comfort knowing that their loved ones who passed are still with them, just in a different way.”

“The Experience isn’t about believing in mediums,” says Caputo. “It’s about witnessing something life-changing.”

Theresa adds during “The Experience,” she is face-to-face with her fans, as she “lets spirit guide her through the audience.” Plus, she says, a video display ensures everyone in the venue has an up-close-hands-on experience regardless of seat location. ”

“The Experience” comes to the Macon City Auditorium, Wednesday, April 20th at 7:30pm. For ticket information, click here.