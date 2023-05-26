Local, state law enforcement urging drivers to plan ahead for a safe Memorial Day Weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As motorists prepare to hit the road for Memorial Day Weekend, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT). along with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and local law enforcement, are urging drivers to put safety first.

According to the GDOT, traffic is expected to be heaviest Friday afternoon, with moderate traffic Saturday and light Traffic Sunday and Monday.

Lt. Scott Davis with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says taking time to look over your route and having safety precautions in place can significantly reduce the risk of a car accident.

Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety Colonel Chris Wright suggests making sure your vehicle is properly maintained before traveling to help ensure your safety and the safety of other drivers.

“Make sure your tires are properly inflated,” Wright said. “Make sure your coolant is properly filled. Make sure your windshield wipers are working and they’re in good condition, because you want your vehicle to be working properly so it doesn’t leave you on the side of the road.”

Colonel Wright says if you plan to drink, don’t drive.

He says Georgia State Patrol will be on the lookout for intoxicated drivers. He recommends using a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft.

“There’s a lot of options out there,” he said. “We just want people to think about those options and make sure they make those plans ahead of time, whether they’re going to sleep over somewhere or designate a driver or find an additional ride to get back to their destination.”

GDOT also recommends you maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and other drivers, use hands-free technology instead of your phone, and most importantly, always wear a seat belt.

Lt. Davis says most accidents can be avoided by paying attention to the road and being courteous to other drivers.

“Be respectful of other people on the roads,” he said. “You got traffic control devices, which is a lane, which is your yield signs, your stop signs, your traffic signals. Just obey them and avoid any tragedies that could happen and have lasting effects beyond this weekend.”

Drivers experiencing an emergency can dial 511 to request assistance through the Coordinated Highway Assistance and Maintenance Program (CHAMP.)

Construction lane closures will be suspended throughout the weekend to help reduce traffic on interstates and state highways.