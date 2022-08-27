Local organizations debunk warnings on sex trafficking

Mason Mourning, School Manager with Traffick Jam, says don't believe everything you read on social media.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Social media can connect us with friends and family we don’t see on a regular basis. It can also spread misinformation.

A warning about zip ties on cars is making the rounds on TikTok, saying it’s a signal to sex trafficking.

Mason Mourning, School Manager with Traffick Jam, says don’t believe everything you read on social media.

“If you see something like that happen or you suspect you’re being followed take every precaution possible. If you’re at a store and someone is freaking you out or you see a zip tie on your car after the store, go in and talk to the management,” Mourning said. “Call the police, do whatever you need to protect yourself.”

Officer Greg Martin with the Warner Robins Police Department, says their office hasn’t gotten any calls about zip ties on cars.

He says many sex trafficking warnings end up not being true.

“We actually found out those are social media phenomenons going around that have no factual basis or anything like that, as far as being watched for or being potential victims of sex trafficking,” Officer Martin said.

According to Mourning, most trafficking starts in troubled homes.

“It’s a mental manipulation kind of thing. One of the things you can look for in students is if they’re skipping classes, if they’re sneaking out late,” he said. “If their behavior just changes radically something’s not right there and it could be trafficking.”

Officer Martin urges people to go with their gut. Not only to stay safe, but to also identify if someone else is in trouble.

“Don’t be afraid to call,” he said. “The least that can happen is we come out there and check it and see if it’s a real situation or not.”

If you think you’ve seen a victim of sex trafficking, don’t approach them. Instead, get a detailed description of what they look like and who they’re with. Then call the National Sex Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.