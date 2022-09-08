Local movers help One Warm Coat donation delivery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A moving company is partnering with a national organization to give back to the community.

Two Men and a Truck in Macon is working with the One Warm Coat campaign to deliver coats for fall and winter. The moving company picked up sixteen pallets of coat donations and delivered them to First Choice Primary care in Macon. The coats will then go to those in need. Owner Johnathan Cuttino spoke about how much doing charity work means for his company as it upholds on of the company’s core values of giving back.

“Since I’ve been involved with Two Men and a Truck, it’s something that we always did was help charitable organizations so the feeling of being able to help somebody often that’s in need is just a great feeling. It’s very rewarding to know that you’ve helped somebody.” said Cuttino.

One Warm Coat has served the nation for thirty years helping to keep more than one million pounds of clothing out of landfills each year and back into the hands of people who need them most.