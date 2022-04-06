Local lawmakers reflect on 2022 legislative session

"We did on some pretty historic tax cuts, income tax cuts for the state of Georgia."

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Georgia’s legislative session officially wrapped up Tuesday afternoon.

We spoke with Minority Leader Representative Dr. James Beverly, and Majority Caucus Chair State Senator John F. Kennedy, about what was accomplished during the 2022 session.

Senator Kennedy says most of what they set out to accomplish passed this year. Representative Beverly says he’s proud of what they did this year with passing the budget, a recess bill, and House Bill 1013 to expand mental healthcare in Georgia.

“The state of Georgia is treating mental health. Having a broken mind is just as horrible as having a broken finger. You need to have treatment,” Representative Beverly said. “And now we have parity in the state of Georgia. That was great, I was one of the co-signers on that bill.”

“The latter part of the legislative session was the budget and all the work that goes into that,” said Senator Kennedy. “And coupled with that was the work we did on some pretty historic tax cuts, income tax cuts for the state of Georgia.”

Senator Kennedy and Representative Beverly say they’re looking forward to meeting with constituents and hearing concerns for the 2023 legislative session.