Local health providers recommend high-dose flu vaccine for those 65 and up

As we approach flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending those 65 and older get a high-dose flu vaccine.

CDC recommends High-Dose Flu shot for people 65 years of age and older High-Dose Flu Shot

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As we approach flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending those 65 and older get a high-dose flu vaccine.

Staff at Piedmont Urgent Care say it’s not too early to start talking about the flu. The flu season starts toward the end of September.

Nurse Practitioners like Melissa Diahl say it’s important for people 65 and older to get a high-dose flu shot.

“They’re at higher risk of the chances of more immuno-compromised patients in that age group,” she said. “They’re also at higher risk of comorbidities.”

Michael Hokanson, the Public Information Officer for the North Central Health District, explains the difference between a regular flu shot and a high-dose one.

“It’s just a more powerful version of the flu shot,” he said. “It provides an extra level of protection over the regular flu shot.”

Hokanson says the high-dose flu shot contains products intended for those 65 and older.

He says although the pandemic may have lessened the spread of the flu, it’s still very prevalent. The health department’s goal is to see an increase in flu vaccinations this year.

“We want people to have that level of protection that they don’t have if they don’t have their flu shot,” he said.

While Piedmont Urgent Care says getting the flu vaccine now will help build up your immune system.

“It’s not necessarily going to prevent you from spreading the flu, but it will help your body fight off the virus and infection,” Diahl said.

Piedmont Urgent Care says flu vaccines will be available later this month. You can stop by or make an appointment at the center, located at 2410 Ingleside Avenue in Macon.

The North Central Health District is already offering flu vaccines by appointment only. You can schedule an appointment here.