Local emergency management agencies preparing for possible severe weather from Ian

Several middle Georgia Emergency Management Agencies are staying weather aware ahead of the possible impact of Ian.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Several middle Georgia Emergency Management Agencies are staying weather aware ahead of the possible impact of Ian.

As Hurricane Ian nears Florida, middle Georgia could possibly be impacted by the end of the week.

With weather being unpredictable, Deputy Director for Macon-Bibb County EMA Robert McCord recommends you always have a plan.

“If we come under a tropical storm warning, make sure you have kits,” he said. “That they have water, food, everything that they would need over a three-day period.”

McCord says they’re working closely with local government to provide enough support for the community.

“All shelter trailers are stocked and ready to deploy if we need to open up shelter operations,” he said.

He says you should go ahead and prepare for any impacts by removing anything from the exterior of your home that could be damaged by strong winds.

According to Peach County EMA Director, Jeff Doles, the county is ready for any severe weather.

He recalls the impact from Alberto in 1994 and says a lot has been done to mitigate flooding since then.

“We spent about $12 million in Peach County through FEMA money that we were able to upgrade our drainage, our pipes and water ways,” he said.

Doles recommends removing debris from water sewers near your home to prevent flooding.

He also shares this important piece of advice to keep your family safe.

“Debris can be blown around, so make sure that your pets and your children are safe inside,” he said.

If there are any power outages due to storms, EMA services ask that you be patient.

Stay up-to-date on Ian by watching 41NBC forecasts. You can also download our free 41NBC AccuWeather App or get the latest forecast at 41nbc.com.