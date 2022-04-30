Local businesses prepare for Mother’s Day traffic

Mother's Day is happening next weekend, and the National Retail Foundation says spending is expected to reach a record high of $31.7 billion this year.

Local businesses like Johnson’s Garden Center and Florist are already seeing orders come in. Florist Kristi Hightower says they have seen the effects of inflation, but there are plenty of options at different price points.

“Mother’s Day is one of the bigger holidays for fresh flowers and cuts and deliveries for moms,” she said.

With Mother’s Day being a popular holiday to send flowers, Hightower says they make sure to have multiple options from which to choose.

“You can come get fresh flowers, cut flowers, or you can do the planter baskets,” she said. “We have rose bushes we offer that can go out, hydrangea bushes, and it’s all price ranges.”

If you want to send mom something different this year, Georgia Market House offers more than just flowers.

They have plants, snack baskets, fruit baskets and other unique gift items. Owner Pam Pearson says their snack and fruit baskets are popular.

“A lot of people have too many things around their house,” she said. “As we get older, we collect all kind of stuff, and the fruit and snack baskets are edible, so that’s something that’s not going to crowd their house.”

Inflation caused Pearson to adjust her snack basket offerings, and prices have increased by about 10%. She says her customers rarely complain.

She attributes that to her business delivering smiles.

“One of my customers came in years ago when we were in downtown, and she said, ‘You know, you all deliver smiles.'” Pearson explained. “And I said I’m going to use that, because that’s what we want to do.”

Both businesses say you should get your orders in as soon as possible, especially if there’s a delivery involved.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 8. Johnson’s Garden Center says the deadline to place an order involving delivery is next Friday, May 6. Georgia Market House says you should place your orders as soon as possible.